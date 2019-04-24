Travis and Jackie Greene Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for Travis Greene and his wife Dr. Jackie Greene who welcomed a baby boy today (April 23). His name is Judah!

“Your mommy @drjackiegreene and I are so happy that you’re here,” Greene wrote on Instagram. “We’re so excited to love you, to watch you grow into a beautiful person, and to teach you all about the Father!!! We’re grateful for you and we love you always! Thank you all for the prayers.”

Judah is Travis and Jackie’s third child and third boy so it’s fitting that Trav hashtagged a photo of him and his boys #3Kings #GreeneBoys.

“My life is forever changed,” he wrote.

See photos of Judah and his big brothers below!

All packed up and excited for tomorrow‼️We are hours away from meeting our last little king 🤴🏽! Baby Judah is on the wayyyy @TravisGreeneTV ‼️#KingJudah #GreeneBoys pic.twitter.com/1aBAMkFCss — Jackie Greene (@DrJackieGreene) April 22, 2019

Welcome home baby Judah!!! Your mommy @drjackiegreene and I are so happy that you’re here! We’re so excited to love you, to watch you grow into a beautiful person, and to teach you all about the Father!!! We’re grateful for you and we love you always! Thank you for the prayers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mrGsrPC6hR — Travis Greene (@TravisGreeneTV) April 23, 2019

Greene familyof 4 just became 5! Congrats to @TravisGreeneTV and @DrJackieGreene on their new bundle of joy 💛👶 – details at https://t.co/NTUa9F09XS pic.twitter.com/9IkvK5YpxX — Get Up Erica (@GetUpErica) April 23, 2019

