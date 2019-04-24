Willie Moore Jr Show
Travis and Jackie Greene Welcome Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

Congrats are in order for Travis Greene and his wife Dr. Jackie Greene who welcomed a baby boy today (April 23). His name is Judah! 

“Your mommy @drjackiegreene and I are so happy that you’re here,” Greene wrote on Instagram. “We’re so excited to love you, to watch you grow into a beautiful person, and to teach you all about the Father!!! We’re grateful for you and we love you always! Thank you all for the prayers.”

Judah is Travis and Jackie’s third child and third boy so it’s fitting that Trav hashtagged a photo of him and his boys #3Kings #GreeneBoys. 

“My life is forever changed,” he wrote.

See photos of Judah and his big brothers below!

 

