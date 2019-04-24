Insiders Claim Bravo Plans To Kick Nene Leakes To Curb Over ‘Bye, Wig’ Party Fiasco

With the approach of each new season of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” comes talk that OG NeNe Leakes has pissed off so many of the cast and crew that she won’t be invited back. Such is the case as season 18 of the hit BRAVO series wraps.

During part three of the reunion show that aired over the weekend, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss revealed that a crew member was injured during the brawl that erupted at NeNe’s Bye, Wig party, and they accused Leakes of knocking out a producer’s tooth, Celebrity Insider reports.

Leakes admitted that she tore the T-shirt of a cameraman who was filming in her closet, but Williams added, “the other guy got choked up, scratched up, went to the hospital.”

Burrus co-signed Williams, saying, “His tooth got knocked out.”

Now, inquiring minds want to know if Leakes could lose her peach over her behavior?

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY! Stay woke pic.twitter.com/qdQe6nm73R — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) April 23, 2019

Not likely if you believe the latest reports that she has signed on for the next season for a whopping $2.85 million, according to RadarOnline.

The outlet also claims that Leakes didn’t knock out a producer’s tooth during the Bye, Wig fight that started when Burruss and Williams went snooping in Leakes’ closet after she asked them not to.

The producer reportedly chipped his tooth when he tripped over some equipment while trying to get at NeNe during the party melee.

A RHOA show insider says Leakes isn’t in danger of losing her job on the series because the producer’s injury wasn’t her fault.

“Security was there, and when she went off, he rushed in, it was total chaos, but she’s not getting in trouble for it,” said the snitch.

Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille have all inked new deals for another season, however, their pay increases will reportedly not match Leakes.

One thing is for certain, the friendship between Leakes and Cynthia Bailey is officially dead following their explosive exchange during the 3-part reunion.

During NeNe’s recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen attempted to mend their broken friendship, but NeNe wasn’t having it.

In related news, Leakes is set to star in the new scripted comedy “Ride Or Die.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE