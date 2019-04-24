Willie Moore Jr Show
Deitrick Haddon Debuts New Video For ‘He Carried The Cross For Me’ [VIDEO]

2014 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour NBCUniversal Day 2 Arrivals

Source: Bridow/WENN.com / WENN

Singer-songwriter, Deitrick Haddon is back and has just released the video for his new song. His single “He Carried The Cross For Me” is not only lyrically beautiful, but the video is truly unforgettable.

The video begins with Haddon meeting with another music producer as they discuss putting out a new album. Haddon goes home and turns on the news and watches several clips of stories that have been making headlines recently.

The death of Nipsey Hussle appears on the screen, the story of the three African-American churches burned down comes up as well as the roof of Notre Dame catching fire.

Haddon proceeds to turn off the television in frustration of all the sad news and heads to bed.

In the video he wakes up and begins writing lyrics. The morning comes and Haddon introduces his new song “He Carried The Cross For Me” to a group of people.

Some of the emotional lyrics he sings are, “You sacrificed, gave your life, Lord you did it all for me.”

Haddon hits several high notes and gets off the piano stool to give thanks. Make sure you watch the video for “He Carried The Cross For Me”and let us know what you think.

was originally published on getuperica.com

Photos
