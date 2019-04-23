Netflix Debuts Trailer For ‘See You Yesterday’ Produced By Spike Lee

High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian spend every spare minute working on their latest invention: backpacks that enable time travel.
But when C.J.’s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save Calvin.
From director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes “See You Yesterday,” a sci-fi adventure grounded in familial love, cultural divides and the universal urge to change the wrongs of the past.
Produced by Spike Lee
Directed by Stefon Bristol
Written by Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol
Executive Produced by Matthew Myers and Jason Sokoloff
Music by Michael Abels
