Jazzy Report: Washington Is Making Vaccine Exemptions Harder

In the past parents could receive exemptions from getting their school aged children required vaccinations. Well, Washington state is looking to put an end to that trend and making it more difficult to receive these exemptions. It removes the personal belief exemption from a number of required immunizations. According to D.L., if people don’t want to vaccinate their kids that’s fine, but they should also keep them home.

