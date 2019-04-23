Bishop T.D. Jakes Shares How The Death Of His Mother & Daughter Getting Pregnant At A Young Age Inspired His New Book

Bishop T.D. Jakes is not only the senior pastor at The Potter’s House, but he’s also a producer and NY Times Best Seller. His new book, “Crushing: God Turns Pressure into Power,” will give fans of his work a bigger insight into Jakes life as well as help them understand things about themselves.

The book is built around the premise of Christ lifting up the cup.

He expressed that grapes are the only fruit that are raised to be crushed.

Jakes said, “Just like in our personal lives when we crush things it can make us better or bitter.”

He reflected on a time in his life when he lost his mother and his daughter, Sarah Jakes got pregnant at a young age. That experience made Sarah the woman she is today and it pushed her to another platform.

Jakes is hoping everyone can get a lesson out of this new book.

