Beyonce Launches #Beforeiletgo Challenge With Her First Instagram Story [Video]

Beyonce has launched a viral dance challenge inspired by her cover of Frankie Beverly & Maze’s 1981 classic “Before I Let Go”

Queen Bey’s rendition appears in the end credits of her Netflix documentary “Homecoming,” as well as the accompanying live album of the same name from her historic Coachella performance last year (listen to the track via the player embed below).

The music star took to her Instagram Story on Monday night to launch the #BeforeILetGoChallenge by promoting the hashtag with a bee and heart emoji. The Beyhive have been responding to the challenge by posting clips of themselves dancing and the singer, who rarely uses IG Story, has shared dozens of the video submissions (watch one via the clip above).

Beyonce dropped the “Homecoming” album on all streaming services – on Wednesday. Her 2016 visual album “Lemonade” is also now available on Spotify and Apple Music, three years after its release.

Meanwhile, Bey’s Coachella performance was her first concert after giving birth and she noted the challenges of getting back into the groove as an artist in the documentary.

“And you know, a lot of the choreography is about feeling, so it’s not as technical, it’s your own personality that brings it to life. That’s hard when you don’t feel like yourself,” Beyoncé confessed. “I had to rebuild my body from cut muscles. It took me a while to feel confident enough to … give my own personality.”

“In the beginning, there were so many muscle spasms and just internally, my body was not connected. My mind was not there. My mind wanted to be with my children,” she continued. “What people don’t see is the sacrifice.”

“It’s my first time home back home on the stage after giving birth; I’m creating my own homecoming, and it’s hard,” Beyoncé also shared. “There were days that I thought I’d never be the same. I’d never be the same physically, my strength and endurance would never be the same.”

“Homecoming” is currently available to stream on Netflix.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE