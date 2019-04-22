Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Kanye West Takes Sunday Service To Coachella, Debuts New Song “Water”

Leave a comment
Kanye West

Source: Getty / Getty

Kanye West’s weekly Sunday Service is a consistent hit and this week, he took it to Coachella where he debuted a new song called “Water.”

It was the perfect addition to Easter Sunday when he rapped lyrics like “Let your light reflect on me, take the chlorine out of conversation. I might not be as perfect as Christ, but we’re made up of 90 percent water … The storm may come but we’ll get through it, because of your love.” Yeezy’s performance of the song was worked in between his set that also included “Ultralight Beam” and “Jesus Walks” and featured appearances by Chance The Rapper, DMX, Teyana Taylor, Kid Cudi and Ty Dolla $ign.

While not confirmed, “Water” is predicted to be a single off Kanye’s upcoming album Yandhi. A release date is still pending.

Watch the “Water” performance below…

 

Kanye West Takes Sunday Service To Coachella, Debuts New Song “Water” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close