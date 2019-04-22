Whitney Houston’s Best Friend & Rumored Lover Robyn Crawford Teases Tell-All Book About Their Relationship

Nearly a decade after legendary singer Whitney Houston‘s tragic death, the woman who was by her side for most of her rise is ready to spill the beans on their relationship.

Do you remember Robyn Crawford, who was famously disliked by Whitney’s husband Bobby Brown? In a recent biopic movie for BET, Bobby revealed her fought with Robyn over her strange attachment to Whitney, giving his wife an ultimatum to cut her off completely at one point. Robyn was rumored to have had a sexual affair with Whitney that lasted throughout her relationship with Bobby Brown.

Robyn promises to “set the record straight” about her relationship with Whitney in the description of her yet to be released memoir, “A Song For You.”

Since Whitney’s death in 2012, that trusted and loyal friend, Robyn Crawford, has stayed out of the limelight and held the great joys, wild adventures, and hard truths of her life with Whitney close to her heart. In A Song for You, Robyn breaks her silence to share the moving and often complicated story of her life and relationship with Whitney.

With warmth, candor, and an impressive recall of detail, Robyn gives readers insight into Whitney’s life and career. She traces the years from when she and Whitney first met as teenagers in the 1980s to the recording of Whitney’s first album and the infinite success that followed. From countless sold-out world tours to her epic rendition of the US national anthem to the set of The Bodyguard, her tempestuous marriage, and the birth of her only child, Robyn was there.

Deeply personal and heartfelt, A Song for You is the vital, honest, and previously untold story that provides an understanding of the complex life of Whitney Houston. Finally, the person who knew her best sets the record straight.

The book is set to hit shelves in November 2019.

