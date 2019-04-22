Kenny Williams Celebrates His 29th Comedy Anniversary

One of the most versatile Comedians out there, Kenny Williams, can entertain any crowd. He does clean comedy, not so clean comedy, college students and even uses his talents to brighten the days of inmates. One might assume that his toughest crowd would be the inmates but he says it’s actually the college students. This weekend he’s planning on partying all weekend long to celebrate his 29th year in comedy! His first time on a stage was April of 1990 at the Uptown Comedy club, and almost three decades later he’s still going strong. He’ll be performing at Caroline’s this weekend in a special anniversary show.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: