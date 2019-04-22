Brian Banks Hit With $10M Lawsuit For Allegedly Masturbating In Front Of Maid

Brian Banks’ NFL dreams were crush after he was wrongfully convicted of rape, and served five years behind bars after taking a plea deal.

His accuser eventually admitted she lied about the assault and Brian’s conviction was overturned in 2012. He later signed with the Atlanta Falcons but was released in 2013.

Banks is back in the news after being sued by a woman who claims he hired her to clean his apartment but instead masturbated in front of her.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Lidija Jovanovic claims that while she was cleaning his home, Banks “sat on the couch, took his penis out of his pants, began masturbating in front of Plaintiff, and stated, ‘Don’t mind me, just continue cleaning.’”

She tried to ignore him until he turned his laptop towards her to show that he was watching porn and asked her “to help him masturbate.”

When she declined, Banks responded by bringing his “attack dog” downstairs to intimidate her.

via The Blast:

“Fearful for her life,” Jovanovic says she agreed to sit next to Banks on his couch and claims he again tried to coerce her to help him masturbate. She says she again refused and said she wanted to leave and that he did not have to pay her.

“In response,” she claims, “Defendant astonishingly asked to pay Plaintiff for sex.”

She says she declined, walked with him to a public ATM, where he paid her for the housecleaning and she left.

Jovanovic has been left traumatized by the incident and says she has PTSD and frequent nightmares. According to the suit, she “no longer cleans homes alone, fearful she might get assaulted or raped.”

She’s asking for $10,000,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, a film about Banks’ rape case starring Greg Kinnear and Aldis Hodge is set for release later this year.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE