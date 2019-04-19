CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Walter Fauntroy

Leave a comment

Minister and civil rights activist Walter Fauntroy made history on April 19, 1971 when he was officially sworn in as Washington D.C.’s first delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who has fought diligently to establish D.C. statehood and for the seat to have a counting vote, holds the post.

Fauntroy was born February 6, 1933 in Washington, D.C. After graduating from the all-Black Paul Laurence Dunbar High School second in his class, the community helped fund his first year of college at Virginia Union University, where he graduated from with honors in 1955 before earning a divinity degree from Yale University.

In undergrad, the Kappa man forged a strong bond with another young minister in Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the pair became allies in the fight for equal rights. Fauntroy joined the SCLC, and served as the D.C. coordinator for the 1963 March on Washington event. He entered politics in 1967 after joining the Washington City Council.

In 1970, Congress passed the District of Columbia Delegate Act to give a non-voting member a seat inside the House body. Fauntroy served in the role for 10 terms, leaving the seat in January 1991.

PHOTO: Public Domain

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Black facts , black history , Little Known Black History Facts , walter fountroy

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close