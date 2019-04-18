That’s What She Said: Beyonce Said She’ll Never Push Herself That Hard Again

04.18.19
Beyonce released a Netflix documentary all about her Coachella takeover last year. The film gives an in depth view of what it took to pull off her iconic performance. In the documentary she said, “I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. And I learned a very valuable lesson and I’ll never push myself that far again.” According to Sherri she really meant to say “I’m going to make Jay-Z get a real job!” Kym says she meant, “If Jay Z touches me again while I’m ovulating i’m going to beat him like Solange did.”

