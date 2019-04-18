Ashanti, Ciara, H.E.R. To Honor Moms On VH1 Mother’s Day Special

VH1’s annual Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom returns May 6 with special performances and tributes from artists including Ashanti and H.E.R. Both will take the stage to sing and shout out their mothers who have shaped their massive career success.

Ciara, on behalf of #SeeHer, will honor deserving moms who have helped spread the group’s mission of increasing representation of women and girls in advertising and media, Billboard reports.

Additional talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

A-listers who have honored the leading ladies in their lives at past “Dear Mama” events include Alicia Keys, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Chris Paul and Maxwell.

Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom will take place at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and will air on May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

In related news, Ashanti is recently opened up about death of her friend and beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed on March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles.

“I’m still little bit in disbelief,” Ashanti shared in a recent interview with ET Live. “Going to the funeral, I think it shocked me a little bit and it became a reality, seeing the casket on the stage. It was like everyone stood back like, ‘This really happened,’ and it just shows you that life is so short and so precious.”

She also recalled his support through her recent battle with an illness, which delayed their plans of hitting the studio together to work on new material.

“Nip was always helpful. It’s funny because I was looking at some of the last texts that we had, and I was recording at his studio and was like, ‘Nip, I don’t think I’m gong to make it tonight. I have allergies, I’m sneezing, I got a headache,’” she shared. “He was like, ‘Oh I got these herbs that are really good for you! I know where you can get some good stuff!’ And he was sending me links and like, ‘Sis, I got you, you gotta try this.’ And it just made me sad because he was such an amazing spirit. His heart was pure and he was always willing to help and always really positive.”

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: