Adrienne Houghton Hopes To Get Pregnant This Summer: “I’m Ready To Experience That Miracle”

Adrienne Houghton has big plans for the summer — or make that big hopes.

While hosting a party to celebrate her jewelry line XIXI in Hollywood recently, the 35-year-old The Real co-host told Hollywood Life that she and husband Israel are going to “begin again” to try to conceive during her upcoming hiatus from the talk show. However, she will be going about things differently after believing she could plan out pregnancy to a T.

“I thought of pregnancy very differently than it was in real life,” she said. “You’re told your whole life, ‘You have sex one time and you’re going to get pregnant!’ As a teenager, that’s something you have in your mind.”

When she found that things weren’t happening in the way she expected, Adrienne claims that she decided to completely halt she and Israel’s efforts and returned to birth control.

“So if I’m honest, we tried in that small window of August – it didn’t happen, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll go right back on the pill,’” she said. “Now, we have decided that this summer, we will begin again and not stop until [getting pregnant] – I’m not going to be on any planned schedule. If it happens, it happens. I’ve got a great job that supports me and supports my journey as a mom. I think when you go through something like that you recognize that having a baby and getting pregnant truly is a miracle and I’m ready to experience that miracle! However, whenever.”

Adrienne said that while people may wonder if she regrets being so open about her desire to start a family, which she first talked about in late 2017, since it hasn’t been an easy road, she says no. Adrienne is glad to share her journey in the hopes it encourages someone else. Plus, she has faith that she will indeed have a child eventually.

“I feel like everything you go through in life is for a reason and if me just sharing the simplest thing like, ‘Hey, I thought I was going to get pregnant last year and it didn’t happen!’ I’m not discouraged at all,” she said. “I think it’s the journey and I really do believe it’s going to happen when it’s supposed to happen. I think that sharing that wasn’t a weird thing for me at all because if one woman watched that and thought, ‘Oh wow, I’m not alone!’”

