Happy news for fans of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” actress Tatyana Ali. Ali recently revealed on Instagram that she and her hubby Dr. Vaughn Rasberry are expecting another little one!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump,” she caption a baby bump photo on Instagram. “We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry”

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) 13 photos Launch gallery Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) 1. Will and Jazzy Jeff win an American Music Award Source: 1 of 13 2. Will Smith and MC Hammer Source: 2 of 13 3. The Fresh Prince Source: 3 of 13 4. Will Smith In The 90s Source: 4 of 13 5. Will and Jada Source: 5 of 13 6. Will Smith Throwback Source: 6 of 13 7. Will Smith and LL Cool J (you know it’s the 90s when you see Fubu!) Source: 7 of 13 8. Remember when Tyra Banks was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? Source: 8 of 13 9. Men In Black Source: 9 of 13 10. Will Smith In Bad Boys Source: 10 of 13 11. Remember “Wild Wild West?” Source: 11 of 13 12. Will Smith gets slimed at the Nick Kids’ Choice Awards Source: 12 of 13 13. Will Smith plays some golf Source: 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

Source: Bossip.com

Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 2 [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com