Happy news for fans of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” actress Tatyana Ali. Ali recently revealed on Instagram that she and her hubby Dr. Vaughn Rasberry are expecting another little one!
“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump,” she caption a baby bump photo on Instagram. “We’re so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry”
Source: Bossip.com
Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 2 [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com