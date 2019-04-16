HBO Delays Fourth Season Of ‘Insecure’ As Issa Rae Too Busy To Write New Season

HBO has confirmed that a slate of its hit programs won’t return until 2020.

This includes “Westworld,” which will return for a third season next year as well as the fourth season of “Insecure” and season 10 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Since the success of “Insecure,” series creator Issa Rae has been hella busy. So fans of the hit drama will have to wait a little while longer as she secures the bags via her other projects.

HBO’s programming chief Casey Bloys explained in a new interview with Vulture why the premium cabler is pushing “Insecure” until 2020.

Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) April 1, 2019

“Well, Issa became a big movie star! We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things,” he said. “Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh. And I will say, it wasn’t exactly random that we ended up [scheduling the show] in the spring, right before Emmys, so that the show should get the Emmy love that it has deserved.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Guardian, Rae, who currently stars in the Will-Packer produced comedy “Little,” also told the publication that she hasn’t even started writing the fourth season of her Emmy-nominated series.

“I haven’t even started writing four,” she confesses. “But we needed a break, after going back-to-back for three years. Making that show means nine months out of the year, you can’t do anything else, and nobody wants to feel like a hamster on a wheel. That’s not conducive to creativity at all,” she says. “So much of that show is about our own experiences, so we need to be able to live life.”

In related news, Issa’s “Insecure” co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis were the first to confirm her engagement to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame. As we previously reported, the duo spilled the tea while on the red carpet at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

“We’re very excited for her,” Orji revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains,” Ellis added. “We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.”

