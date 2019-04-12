CLOSE
Prosecutor Asks For Review Of How Smollett Case Was Handled

(AP Photo)

CHICAGO (AP) — A state’s attorney in Chicago has asked the county’s inspector general to review how her office handled “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s criminal case.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement Friday that she pledges her “full cooperation” and welcomes the investigation from Inspector General Patrick Blanchard. Foxx says “ensuring that I and my office have the community’s trust and confidence is paramount to me.”

The Chicago Tribune reports that Blanchard wrote a letter Thursday informing Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other county leaders about Foxx’s request.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others have criticized the decision by Foxx’s office to drop charges against Smollett accusing him of filing a false report to police that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in January.

2 thoughts on “Prosecutor Asks For Review Of How Smollett Case Was Handled

  1. Tanisha Ross on said:

    Right now she doesn’t have the trust of the community. She should have let this play out the way it was supposed to and then this added drama wouldn’t be happening.

    Reply

