‘Empire’ Star Terrence Howard Owes $140k In Back Taxes

“Empire” star Terrence Howard is once again facing some legal issues with the IRS, as the State of California Franchise Tax Board has hit him with a six-figure tax lien.

According to official records obtained by The Blast, Howard owes over $143,000 due to unpaid taxes from 2010, plus interest and penalties for not paying on time. If he doesn’t handle the matter, his property and assets could be seized by the government.

Howard was previously entangled with tax issues in 2010 when he reportedly owed the IRS $1.1 million, and in 2006 he owed $600,000. Both liens were allegedly settled over the years.

Howard is not the only “Empire” star shrouded in legal controversy. His on-screen son Jussie Smollett, was recently accused by the Chicago Police Department of faking a hate crime attack against late in January.

The actor/singer was charged with multiple felonies for allegedly lying to police, but recently the case against him was dismissed.

The City of Chicago is currently preparing a civil lawsuit against Smollett after he refused to reimburse the $130,000 in investigative costs into what authorities said was a staged racist, anti-gay attack.

