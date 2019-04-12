CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Mysterious Bowls Of Mashed Potatoes Confuse Mississippians

Leave a comment

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of a neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, are confused by the bowls of mashed potatoes they’re finding on their cars, porches and mailboxes.

Resident Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes.

“So we don’t know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers,” Lewis said.

But Sebastian Bjernegard says some residents fear there’s a more sinister message behind the potatoes.

“Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals,” he said, noting that he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. “I didn’t taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn’t touch it. But some people were worried.”

It’s unclear if anyone has eaten the potatoes, and news outlets report residents haven’t alerted law enforcement.

Resident Michaela Lin says some of potato-finders have connections to a local private Christian university, which may be a clue.

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
19 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jackson , mashed potatoes , Mississippi

One thought on “Mysterious Bowls Of Mashed Potatoes Confuse Mississippians

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close