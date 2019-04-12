4-year-old Navaun Jackson has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head last month and his family says he is showing improvement.
The boy had been on life support at Children’s Hospital in Oakland but was recently moved out of the ICU, his family told local news Thursday.
“He got taken out of the ICU, breathing on his own, he’s doing something different every day,” said his mother Brijanna Price. “He’s taking gauze out, he’s rolling his eyes at nurses for moving his TV, he’s rolling around in his chair. I mean, he’s doing wonderful.”
Navaun got a hold of his mother’s boyfriend’s gun last month. Price’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Terrence Wilson, was reportedly charged with one count of child abuse and one count of possession of a fire arm by a felon, as well as one count of first degree criminal firearm storage.
“I don’t plan on talking to nobody that’s associated with that house,” Price said. “I’m focused on my son.”
Navaun is currently in physical therapy and his grandfather said he’s getting stronger every day.
“Now we just have to find out what functions he has, what he won’t have, what will be effected, what won’t be affected,” said Ramon Price. “That part’s not important, the important thing is that he’s going to live.”
The family won’t find out for at least a couple of weeks if there’s any permanent damage and there’s no time line to bring him home just yet.
2 thoughts on “4-Year-Old Who Accidentally Shot Himself In Head Showing Improvement”
You need a license to drive a car but nothing but working reproductive organs to have a whole human being. She had an obligation to protect that baby but yet like so many desperate dumb women, she latched on to the first piece of loser dick she could find and now this poor baby has no chance at a full quality life. He needs to be buried under the jail but this jackass needs to have all her reproductive organs pulled out.
How can a toddler shoot himself? How can he hold a gun and know how to pull the trigger?
