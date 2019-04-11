Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter After 22 Years Of Marriage!

Stop the presses!! Wendy Williams apparently has finally awaken from her nightmare marriage and filed divorce papers on Kevin Hunter.

Williams’ attorney confirmed to Page Six on Thursday that it’s OVER and that Williams is divorcing her husband of 22 years. Williams, who filed in Essex County, NJ, served Hunter with divorce papers at 6:30 a.m, according to a source, the site says.

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time,” the personal representative for Williams told Page Six in a statement. “Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

The split comes amid renewed rumors that Hunter has been cheating on Williams, 54, with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who gave birth to a baby suspected to be Hunter’s last month.

The divorce news comes after Williams notably flaunted her lack of a wedding bandearly Thursday on her hairstylist’s and makeup artist’s social media.

Rumors of infidelity have plagued the couple for a few years, though Williams never confirmed them. She vaguely addressed her marital woes on her show earlier this year, cryptically telling viewers after she returned from a two-month hiatus that her wedding ring would always stay on her hand.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” she said. “Don’t ask me about mine.” Pointing to her wedding ring, Williams added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

However, her ring apparently did go somewhere. On March 25, upon leaving the sober living facility where she has been staying after receiving help for addiction in Florida (though she previously told viewers she was seeking treatment for her Graves’ disease), the morning show host was spotted without her flashy jewelry. She appeared to put it back on to tape her show later that day, but an insider had told us it wasn’t her real ring.

Hunter’s infidelity wasn’t the only thing rumored to be wrong with Williams and Hunter’s marriage. Previous reports have have stated that Hunter’s allegedly abusive behavior ultimately led to the unraveling that prompted Williams to relapse.

She would hide in the bathroom and tell me to knock on the door when he left the office so she wouldn’t have to see him,” an intern from Williams’ former radio show told The Post, adding that it was common for Hunter to pull Williams into a private room and for staff to hear them fighting.

