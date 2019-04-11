Over the past several weeks, three Black churches in Louisiana were set on fire. According to CNN, a man was recently arrested in connection with the fires and authorities say it’s a law enforcement official’s son.

The 21-year old man from St. Landry Parish was arrested, but his name hasn’t been reported yet. St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre was set on fire on March 26th, then Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist church days later.

Local elected officials say that the “fires are believed to have been intentionally set.”

The NAACP has called the fires “domestic terrorism” and said the, “spike in church burnings in Southern states is a reflection of the emboldened racial rhetoric and tension spreading across the country.”

During the Jim Crow era the burning of Black churches was a common occurrence.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said, “For decades, African-American churches have served as the epicenter of survival and a symbol of hope for many in the African-American community. As a consequence, these houses of faith have historically been the targets of violence.”

Police Arrest Man In Connection With Fires At Historically Black Churches was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Black America Web: