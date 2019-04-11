Nurse Arrested For Rape Of Elderly Man

Guettie Belizaire of Melbourne, Florida.…was caught naked in an elderly man’s hospital room doing unspeakable things to him. She was allegedly raping him.

For doing her nasty deed, Belizaire, 40, has been arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of an Elderly Person and Abuse of an Elderly Person. After an arrest warrant was issued on Monday, she picked up taken to the Brevard County Jail.

According to Melbourne Police Sgt. John Chapman, officers responded to the Brookshire assisted living facility located at 85 Bulldog Boulevard on December 13, 2018, in reference to a complaint of sexual battery.

Police said Guettie Belizaire, 39, was found naked in a patient's room at the Brookshire Assisted Living Facility in Melbourne, Florida. https://t.co/BOAbfo7AZV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 9, 2019

Here’s what happened as reported by SpaceCoastDaily.com:

“Upon arrival, MPD officers made contact with managerial staff who explained that a female employee, Guettie Belizaire, was found naked in a patient’s bedroom,” said Sgt. Chapman in a release.

“The elderly victim, who suffered from numerous medical ailments, advised officers he had been sexually battered by her.”

Melbourne police detectives were then notified of the incident and responded to Brookshire assisted living facility.

“The investigation revealed that Belizaire was missing for over an hour and a half in the facility,” said Sgt. Chapman.

“Due to Belizaire’s absence, personnel at the assisted living facility went looking for her.”

Belizaire was eventually located in the victim’s bathroom beginning to get dressed. When the staff questioned the victim as to what happened, he stated Belizaire had unwanted sexual contact with him.

The incident was reported to management, who then notified the Melbourne Police Department.

“An interview was attempted with Belizaire who denied ever being in the room with the victim,” said Sgt. Chapman.

“The victim was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center where a sexual assault kit was completed.”

The bottom line, according to Sgt. Chapman, is that the DNA evidence from the sexual assault kit was returned to the Melbourne Police Department from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on March 25 and the results of the kit confirmed the victim’s claim of Sexual Battery.

Again, what the hell was that all about? Why would a nurse do some crazy ish like that to an elderly person? Well, we can’t wait to find out. Maybe somebody out there knows.

Detectives urge anyone who has information regarding, this incident to contact Detective Cahalan at 321-608-6453 – or report anonymously by calling Crimeline @ 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

