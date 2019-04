For Mardi Gras Night everyone on the ship was dressed up! The Whole Tom Joyner Morning Show crew was dressed in salute to Colin Kaepernick. Everyone had on a jersey with his name and number on it in the colors of their favorite team. But Huggy insists that he only wore the Redskins colors because he’s from D.C.

