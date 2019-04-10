‘RHOA’ Cast Shakeup (Who’s In/Who’s Out) Amid Nene & Cynthia’s Fallout

Bravo is reportedly shaking up the cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as season 11 comes to an end and former besties NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey have now turned frenemies.

“NeNe is coming back,” a show insider dished to RadarOnline. “She’s had a rough season, but she is the one that Bravo wants.”

The snitch added, “Unless NeNe decides on her own not to do the show, they will have her back and give her a raise.”

As Radar previously reported, NeNe was making $2.75 million for RHOA season 11.

But when it comes to Cynthia’s future on the show, the insider spilled this juicy tidbit:

“Execs are still considering firing Cynthia and bringing Marlo [Hampton] on full time.”

Tanya Sam is said to be replacing Cynthia if she is indeed let go.

“She could get married and have a baby, and they would like that,” the source said about Tanya’s potential storyline.

Meanwhile, fans love Marlo because “She stirs the pot,” the source told Radar. “She’s fun, and makes for great TV.”

And don’t expect the return of former cast member Kenya Moore.

“The executives hate Kenya still, and they know that she was trying to capitalize on her free appearance for publicity when she showed up at Cynthia’s party,” the source revealed.

“Kenya is definitely never, ever, ever coming back.”

Burt what about the other cast members? Who’s safe? Who’s not? And will the producers let Phaedra comeback?

All we can say is story is developing …

