Cynthia Bailey Says She Might Leave ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey stunned viewers of “Watch What Happens” when she dropped a bombshell on Sunday’s show that she may be leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Cynthia broke it down… since she’s been dating her new man, sportscaster Mike Hill, they’re finding the long-distance romance quite challenging. He lives in Los Angeles, she lives in Atlanta and now Cynthia says she’s ready to #levelup their relationship, TooFab reports.

When a caller asked if she and Mike plan to move to the same city and get married, Cynthia said, “Yes and yes. Absolutely.”

Host Andy Cohen was just as surprised, asking the former model: “You talk about marriage?” Cynthia replied, “All the time.”

“I’m in L.A. now. This is Mike’s city. I spend a lot of time in L.A.,” she continued. “And yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married.”

Cohen’s other guest, RuPaul, asked Cynthia if she’s leaving Atlanta.

“No, no, no. I love Lake Bailey and so does Mike, but I think I would be in L.A. more full-time,” she explained.

Another caller asked if there were any moments from “RHOA” that she regrets.

“Wow, a lot of things probably,” she confessed. “I try to live my life without regrets, and I really feel like everything that has happened to me on my journey was necessary for me to be able to appreciate all the great things that I have going on now. So I really don’t have any regrets, but it is painful to watch some of the things that I have done on the show for sure.”

A third caller asked where things stand between Cynthia and former castmate, Kenya Moore, since she had her “miracle baby.”

“Yes, I absolutely have met Brooklyn, and she’s beautiful. So adorable,” Cynthia gushed, adding that she spoke to Kenya “about three days ago.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

