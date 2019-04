Derek J is back on the Fantastic Voyage and he looks amazing as usual! Tom saw him at the sneaker ball and he wasn’t wearing sneakers because he just has to wear 6 inch heals at all times. Demetria isn’t hating…but she wishes she could get one pair of shoes before he does! Every time she goes to get a hot new pair of shoes he already has them.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: