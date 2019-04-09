Serena Williams Sends Meghan Markle A Supply Of Pampers + Hints At Baby’s Gender?

As Meghan Markle prepares to welcome her first child with Prince Harry this month, her pal Serena Williams is helping her properly prepare for motherhood by sending The Duchess a supply of Pampers, PEOPLE reports.

The tennis champ is sharing the perks from her new partnership with brand as she recently starred in a commercial for Pampers’ Cruisers 360 FIT diapers alongside her 19-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia (see the clip below).

“I may have already sent Pampers across the pond,” Williams told Reuters.

“She’ll be the best mom, for sure,” the athlete recently told E! News.

Serena and Meghan have known each other for over five years after reportedly meeting at a charity flag football event in 2014.

While speaking to E! News, Williams may have accidentally hinted the gender of Meghan and Harry’s baby, saying: “My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not. No, you’re not. She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips,’ because, yes, I had all of those high expectations.”

While she didn’t say Markle’s name directly, many royal watchers have concluded that Meghan is the pregnant friend. The Duchess of Sussex previously said she and Harry didn’t know if they were having a boy or girl, and wanted it to be a surprise.

Williams previously told PEOPLE that motherhood nor her official royal duties have not changed the former actress one bit.

“I’m like, ‘How are you?’ and she’s like, ‘No, how are you?’ and I’m like, ‘You’re so sweet, but I’m really asking – how are YOU?’ ” she said. “I’m like, ‘Meghan, stop being so nice…you’re the pregnant one, aren’t you supposed to have hormones, why are you so sweet?’ But that’s always been her.”

In related news, Markle’s mom Doria Ragland, who lives in L.A., is reportedly headed to England soon as her daughter prepares to have her first child. Other outlets are reporting that she’ll be attending Meghan’s second shower across the pond, too.

Serena reportedly covered the costs of Markle’s first baby shower in New York back in February.

As noted by Yahoo, Doria is becoming an important part of the Royal Family behind the scenes — go here for that story.

According to royal insiders, “Doria should be here for the birth and will be staying. But then she has to get back to her dogs and work.”

