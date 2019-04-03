Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Launch Their Own Instagram Account

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally launched their own Instagram account and fans of the royal couple couldn’t be more thrilled.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband launched their official account, @sussexroyal, and it comes just in time as they are due to welcome their first child this month.

They captioned their very first post: “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.”- Harry & Meghan.

They also shared a few photos highlighting their royal work. Scroll through the IG embed below to view the pics.

They chose their official joint monogram as their IG profile photo. As noted by PEOPLE, their joint cypher features an intertwined, “H” and “M” and sitting atop the initials is a coronet.

Meghan and Harry’s Instagram account signals that they will no longer be sharing the same IG account as Kensington Palace.

As previously reported, Harry and Meghan have split royal households from Kate Middleton and Prince William; creating two separate offices.

Meghan and Harry’s office will be moving into Buckingham Palace. The couple are expected to move into their new home in Windsor later this spring when they move out of their Kensington Palace cottage.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE