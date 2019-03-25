Are you a Black female entrepreneur just waiting for someone to believe in your vision? Do you need an investor to fund your startup or small business? Serena Williams and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating app Bumble, are working together to invest in young entrepreneurs of color.
According to the Small Business Administration, approximately 500,000 new businesses are started every year in the United States. Black female-led businesses grew by 164% in the decade leading up to 2018.
Williams and Herd are seeking Black female applicants to pitch their ideas for their startups or small business.
“We’re working together to build a bigger, more equitable table,” Williams wrote on Instagram on Friday. “If you’re a woman entrepreneur of color, apply through the app.”
Click here to apply. Applications will be accepted through March 27.
3 thoughts on “Serena Williams Invests In Black Female Entrepreneurs”
