Kim & Kanye West Plan CBD-Themed Baby Shower

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is “high key freaking out” about the arrival of her fourth child and wants nothing more than to Zen out at her baby shower.

Hence, her planned CBD-themed bash, the reality star and makeup mogul told E! News.

There will be massages and a tea ceremony with crystals, she said while promoting her new line of sunglasses. The baby, the second boy for Kardashian West and husband Kanye West, is due soon. It’s her second by surrogacy.

Kardashian West said she’s done with traditional baby games and showers after three but thinks her kids will benefit from a party ahead of the birth to help them celebrate the surrogacy situation. That’s what happened with her oldest two when Chicago, her third and first by surrogate was on the way.

And the latest party theme? Well, CBD is short for cannabidiol, the chemical compound in the cannabis plant. It’s known for promoting relaxation and has been embraced in health and beauty products, along with just about every other aspect of life.

To further enhance the relaxation idea: “We’re going to have a drink at this baby shower. We’re not pregnant,” Kardashian West said. “This is the massages for all, just like meditation calm before the storm baby shower.”

  1. Rka on said:

    kim high key freaking out what you both
    Reply

