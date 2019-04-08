CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

CNN Anchor Don Lemon Engaged To Real Estate Agent Tim Malone

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Don Lemon has announced his engagement to New York real estate agent Tim Malone.

Lemon, who has two dogs with Malone, posted on Instagram photos of customized canine tags that read: “DADDY WILL YOU MARRY PAPA?” on Saturday.

Referring to Malone, the 53-year-old Lemon wrote in the caption: “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Malone confirmed the engagement on his Instagram story, posting: “He said YES!”

Other photos show Lemon and Malone together with friends for Malone’s birthday celebration at a New York restaurant Friday.

Page Six and People report the two began dating in 2016. They shared an on-air kiss during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage last year.

Lemon anchors CNN’s weeknight news show.

Amazing Black Journalists
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Don Lemon , Engaged , LGBT couple , Tim Malone

One thought on “CNN Anchor Don Lemon Engaged To Real Estate Agent Tim Malone

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close