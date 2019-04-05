Huge Venue Needed For Nipsy Hussle’s Funeral/Memorial Service

Nipsey Hussle‘s family is looking for an appropriate venue to hold funeral/memorial services for the slain rapper. The problem is that Hussle was a very, very popular person in the community and they’ll need a large venue to accommodate everyone.

We’re talking a venue large enough for 15,000 people or so. Fortunately in the Los Angeles area there a several to choose from, including The Forum, Staples Center, the Long Beach Arena, and not to mention USC’s, Long Beach State’s or UCLA’s basketball arenas.

Speaking of Staples, it might be in play (if available) to host the services because for one, it’s the home of the LA Lakers of whom Nipsey was a huge fan and also don’t forget that Michael Jackson’s memorial/funeral was held there in 2009.

Other options would be outside venues such as the Hollywood Bowl or even LA’s 2 professional soccer stadiums.

We would guess the other challenge would be getting one those venues on a date that’s not already committed.

As TMZ notes, “Nipsey was a man of the people, and we’re told his family wants to ensure everyone who wants to will be able to celebrate his life. Nip had an enormous impact on the community and his murder resonated in L.A. and way beyond … with memorials and candlelight vigils popping up across the globe.”

TMZ is also reporting that the family wants his funeral/memorial service to happen within the next two weeks.

As we reported, the beloved rapper/entrepreneur was shot and killed outside his store Sunday afternoon (03-30-19) in the Hyde Park section of L.A.

