Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Retires After Rapper’s Murder

Nipsey Hussle’s bodyguard is retiring following the rapper’s shooting death in Los Angeles.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram Tuesday, J Roc announced he’s “done” with the security business for good after his longtime friend was gunned down Sunday outside of his boutique, The Marathon Clothing. He was 33.

“I’m done with all this (expletive) I retire from being a bodyguard,” he captioned a series of pictures of himself guarding the rapper. “I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT.”

J Roc wasn’t with Hussle when the shooting took place on March 31, but wrote that, “I wish I was there, I would switch places with you any day.”

“Never in a million years I thought I would be writing some s–t like this … we haven’t made a 100 Million yet … we was suppose to grow old and I call u big nose shoot jokes on you all day… but instead I’m here in tears writing this I wish I was there I would switch places with you any day the world need you here I’m so confused, lost , hurt I lost a brother, best friend, a mentor all I can here [sic] you saying now is If it was me, I would tell you, ‘N—a, live your life and grow.’ I’d tell you, ‘Finish what we started, reach them heights, you know?’”

J-Roc ended the post by assuring his late friend the he’ll always be a constant source of support for Nipsey’s girlfriend, Lauren London, and his two children.

“I got the Babies and L forever I’m done with all this S–t I retire from being a bodyguard I love you HUSSLE THA GREAT,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, Nipsey’s suspected killer, Eric Holder, was taken into custody.

