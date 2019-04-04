Megachurch Pastor Dr. Tony Evans is asking for prayers as his wife was diagnosed with cancer again.

Friends, Please pray for my wife, Lois,” he wrote on Instagram. “Lois has been a cancer-free patient under care for a while. However, her last routine scan revealed that her rare gallbladder cancer has returned. We need God to intervene as we continue our search for an effective treatment. We are going to trust God in the dark for a solution, and we are asking you to fervently pray to that end.”

Kirk Franklin, amongst many others, took to social media to share their sympathy.

“This is a hard one…. these 2 people have been like parents to me. Tony and Lois Evans, Franklin said. “I’m paralyzed right now because she’s been diagnosed with cancer. Would you please pray for her…? God I don’t know what else to say. Have mercy please.”

Erica Campbell wrote, “Believing God big time! I’ve seen him heal completely! And He’ll do it again!

Bishop T.D. Jakes added, “It is in the spirit of solidarity and absolute prayerful hearts that we join you at the throne of grace beseeching God for her healing. Surely God is able! In Him we place our trust!”

Dr. Evans said they don’t have many answers right now as the news is fresh, but promised to keep their loved ones updated as they get more information.

“I’m sure this news about Lois is shocking. It is shocking to us too. In recent days, we have had quite a bit on us as a family as you know. My faith is being tested in a way I’ve never experienced… but I trust God. I choose to believe — our whole family is choosing to believe that, even now, He knows what He is doing,” he said. “Even during these uncertain times, we are strengthened by the joy of the Lord. We know that we will be strengthened also by the prayers of the saints in the days to come.”

Dr. Tony Evans Asks For Prayers After His Wife’s Cancer Returns was originally published on getuperica.com