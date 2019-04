A man walked into a bank, demanded money and pulled a gun. The teller handed the man the cash and he left the bank. But, he still had on his ski mask and black clothing. When police spotted him and asked why he was dressed in such an odd way he told them that he wanted to try something new so he decided to rob a bank. I think we all know what happened next.

