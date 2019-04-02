Nick Cannon To Honor Nipsey Hussle By Completing Dr. Sebi Documentary

Nick Cannon says he’s ready to step in and help finish a documentary on Dr. Sebi that Nipsey Hussle was working on prior to his untimely death.

The rapper was fatally shot on Sunday outside his Marathon Clothing shop in Los Angeles. As tributes to Nipsey continue to pour in across social media, so do theories about his death.

Some believe he was targeted because of his plans to produce a doc about self-proclaimed healer Dr. Sebi, a Honduran herbalist/biologist who passed away under suspicious circumstances in 2016. As noted by heavy.com, Sebi claimed to have found a cure for AIDS and cancer and he proved it TWICE in a court of law. Many believe Sebi was a threat to the establishment, so he too was targeted for death.

After sharing a tribute message honoring Hussle, Cannon posted a series of Sebi clips saying he had “unfinished king business” to tend to.

“And the Lord said, ‘Job well done my son,’” Cannon captioned a photo of himself and Hussle. “King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling!”

Nick the revealed that he would now be “picking up the baton” and taking on Hussle’s work.

Cannon later urged his fans and online followers to take”responsibility for our own” when sharing a third Dr. Sebi clip.

WATCH:

Hussle addressed his plans for the doc during a 2018 Breakfast Club interview.

“I’m working on doing a documentary on the trial in 1985 when Dr. Sebi went to trial against New York because he put in the newspaper that he cured AIDS,” he said at the time. “He beat the case and he went to federal court the next day and beat that case, on record, and nobody talks about it.”

On Monday, hundreds of fans gathered outside Nipsey’s Marathon Clothing shop to celebrate his legacy, Complexreports.

According to law enforcement sources, his murder appears to be gang-related, TMZ reported. Hussle had long been associated with the Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips of Los Angeles.

Hussle and Roc Nation were originally scheduled to meet with LAPD officials Monday for a discussion on curbing gang violence in the city. That meeting will move forward, with TMZ reporting that a rep from Roc Nation will attend on the slain rapper’s behalf.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE