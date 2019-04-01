Stellar Awards 2019: Full Winners List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:

The 34th annual Stellar Awards returned to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on March 29 and was full of new and young surprises that speak volumes to new school gospel.

Not only did Emcee N.I.C.E.’s GH3 internet radio show make history as the first hiphop station to win an award, but Jonathan McReynolds racked up eight awards, all of which were his firsts, thanks to his Make Room album that was recorded live in his Chicago hometown and released last year. Make Room was named Contemporary CD of the Year, one of its singles “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” was named Song of the Year, and the crooner was crowned Artist of the Year, Best Contemporary Male Vocalist and Producer of the Year, to name a few.

The Walls Group, whose latest album The Other Side was written mostly by themselves and produced by Warryn Campbell, won Duo/Group of the Year and Jekalyn Carr took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Newcomer Jabari Johnson, who calls eOne Nashville home, won Best New Artist.

One of the cool things about events like the Stellar Awards are the tributes that honor those who paved a way for artists today. Delores Washington Green of The Caravans was honored with a Legend Award and Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Regina Belle sang a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, as members of her family were presented with the inaugural Aretha Franklin ICON Award.

Check out the full list of Stellar Awards 2019 winners below…

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One

SONG OF THE YEAR

Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson & Anna B. Warner, Entertainment One

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jabari Johnson, Day of Redemption, Entertainment One

CD OF THE YEAR

Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds & Darryl “Lil Man” Howell, Make Room, Entertainment One

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit/SRT/Shanachie

CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One

TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

VaShawn Mitchell, Cross Music, Tyscot

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Page-Lockhart, The Beautiful Project, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings

TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group

CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR

Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One

TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR

One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Won’t He Do It, Casey Cross, RCA Inspiration

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot

CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

New Direction, When All God’s Children Get Together, New Haven Records

SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR

The Best of Fred Hammond, Fred Hammond, Verity/Sony Music

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR

God Knows, Flame, Clear Sight Music

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Pure N Heart, “Be You” 15 Years Unplugged, Music2ChangeU

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit / SRT/Shanachie

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

Israel Houghton, Road to DeMaskUs, RCA Inspiration

PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR

Your Great Name, Todd Dulaney, Entertainment One

THOMAS A. DORSEY MOST NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Sensational Nightingales

DR. BOBBY JONES LEGENDS AWARD

Dolores Washington Green

ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD

Aretha Franklin (posthumously)

STELLAR HONORS HALL OF FAME

Jackie Patillo

Phil Thornton

James D. Robinson, Jr.

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

God’s House of Hiphop

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

WFMI-FM 100.9 FM, Virginia Beach

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

WCGL AM 1360/FM 94.7, Jacksonville

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

WIMG 1300AM, Ewing

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

uGospel Radio, uGospel.com

GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR

Dwight Stone, WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta, GA

The Stellar Awards 2019, hosted by Kirk Franklin, airs Easter Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. EST on BET.

Stellar Awards 2019: Full Winners List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com