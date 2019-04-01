Stellar Awards 2019: Full Winners List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

via GospelGoodies.com:
The 34th annual Stellar Awards returned to Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on March 29 and was full of new and young surprises that speak volumes to new school gospel.
Not only did Emcee N.I.C.E.’s GH3 internet radio show make history as the first hiphop station to win an award, but Jonathan McReynolds racked up eight awards, all of which were his firsts, thanks to his Make Room album that was recorded live in his Chicago hometown and released last year. Make Room was named Contemporary CD of the Year, one of its singles “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” was named Song of the Year, and the crooner was crowned Artist of the Year, Best Contemporary Male Vocalist and Producer of the Year, to name a few.
The Walls Group, whose latest album The Other Side was written mostly by themselves and produced by Warryn Campbell, won Duo/Group of the Year and Jekalyn Carr took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year. Newcomer Jabari Johnson, who calls eOne Nashville home, won Best New Artist.
One of the cool things about events like the Stellar Awards are the tributes that honor those who paved a way for artists today. Delores Washington Green of The Caravans was honored with a Legend Award and Erica Campbell, Kelly Price and Regina Belle sang a tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, as members of her family were presented with the inaugural Aretha Franklin ICON Award.
Check out the full list of Stellar Awards 2019 winners below…
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One
SONG OF THE YEAR
Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson & Anna B. Warner, Entertainment One
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One
ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jabari Johnson, Day of Redemption, Entertainment One
CD OF THE YEAR
Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds & Darryl “Lil Man” Howell, Make Room, Entertainment One
CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Walls Group, The Other Side, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings
TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit/SRT/Shanachie
CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan McReynolds, Make Room, Entertainment One
TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
VaShawn Mitchell, Cross Music, Tyscot
CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Tasha Page-Lockhart, The Beautiful Project, RCA Inspiration/Fo Yo Soul Recordings
TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr, One Nation Under God, Lunjeal Music Group
CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR
Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One
TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR
One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group
URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Not Lucky, I’m Loved, Jonathan McReynolds, Entertainment One
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Won’t He Do It, Casey Cross, RCA Inspiration
TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Run to the Altar, JH/Tyscot
CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
New Direction, When All God’s Children Get Together, New Haven Records
SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR
The Best of Fred Hammond, Fred Hammond, Verity/Sony Music
RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR
God Knows, Flame, Clear Sight Music
YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Pure N Heart, “Be You” 15 Years Unplugged, Music2ChangeU
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, Keep Pushin, Wonder Spirit / SRT/Shanachie
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
Israel Houghton, Road to DeMaskUs, RCA Inspiration
PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR
Your Great Name, Todd Dulaney, Entertainment One
THOMAS A. DORSEY MOST NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Sensational Nightingales
DR. BOBBY JONES LEGENDS AWARD
Dolores Washington Green
ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD
Aretha Franklin (posthumously)
STELLAR HONORS HALL OF FAME
Jackie Patillo
Phil Thornton
James D. Robinson, Jr.
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
God’s House of Hiphop
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
WFMI-FM 100.9 FM, Virginia Beach
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
WCGL AM 1360/FM 94.7, Jacksonville
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
WIMG 1300AM, Ewing
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
uGospel Radio, uGospel.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
Dwight Stone, WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta, GA
The Stellar Awards 2019, hosted by Kirk Franklin, airs Easter Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m. EST on BET.
Stellar Awards 2019: Full Winners List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com