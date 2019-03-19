CLOSE
Chicago Police Union Wants Federal Probe In Smollett Case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago police union’s president alleges that the county’s top prosecutor interfered with the investigation of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett before recusing herself and wants the Justice Department to determine if she broke any laws.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham wrote the Justice Department following reports that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx asked Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to let the FBI investigate Smollett’s allegations that he was attacked by two masked men after the former chief of staff to former first lady Michelle Obama informed Foxx that Smollett’s family had concerns about the probe.

The police kept the investigation and Foxx recused herself. Her office charged Smollett with lying to police.

Foxx’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

2 thoughts on "Chicago Police Union Wants Federal Probe In Smollett Case

  The Trurh on said:

    Amazing the can't be so Vocal when those Bad & EVIL COPS KILL INNOCENT AND UNARMED PEOPLE! Y'all So SICKING!!!

  The Trurh on said:

    Amazing the can’t be so Vocal when those Bad & EVIL COPS KILL INNOCENT AND UNARMED PEOPLE! Y’all So SICKING!!!

