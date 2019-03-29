Ladies First: Salt N Pepa Announce Tour And Miniseries; Clark Sisters Biopic Introduces Cast

Queen Latifah is helping other talented women make boss moves. She’s part of the production team behind not one, but two upcoming projects on Lifetime Network, centered around two iconic female groups. The Clark Sisters biopic is heading to screens with Being Mary Jane’s Raven Goodwin as Denise, Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard playing her real-life mother, Karen, Angela Birchett as Jacky and Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda. Aunjanue Ellis is playing family matriarch, Mattie Moss Clark. Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliot are on board as producers as well.

Lifetime also announced that Queen Latifah and her longtime producing partner Shakim Compere would be producing a Salt N Pepa miniseries for Lifetime. People.com reported the that the duo Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandy “Pepa” Denton are involved in the project, presumably along with Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper, the group’s longtime deejay. New Edition miniseries producer Jessie Collins is along as well.

Salt N Pepa are also part of The Mixtape Tour, which brings 80’s acts New Kids on the Block, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson along with Naughty By Nature. That should be interesting since Pepa and Treach of Naughty By Nature were once married and share a grown daughter, Egypt. After the publication of her memoir, Let’s Talk About Pep, in 2017, where she accused him of abuse he aired her out on Instagram, calling her a whore and other things. Maybe they’ve resolved things by now?

Mixtape Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tuesday, May 7, 2019 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips) Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center PHOTO: PR Photos

