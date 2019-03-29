CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Ladies First: Salt N Pepa Announce Tour And Miniseries; Clark Sisters Biopic Introduces Cast

Leave a comment

Queen Latifah is helping other talented women make boss moves. She’s part of the production team behind not one, but two upcoming projects on Lifetime Network, centered around two iconic female groups. The Clark Sisters biopic is heading to screens with Being Mary Jane’s Raven Goodwin as Denise, Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard playing her real-life mother, Karen, Angela Birchett as Jacky and Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda. Aunjanue Ellis is playing family matriarch, Mattie Moss Clark.  Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliot are on board as producers as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

Soooo Christine Swanson @cswanson44 director of The Clark Sister Film challenged me to get the actors to sing live for Clark Sisters biopic verses them lip syncing to The Sisters recorded vocals.. I had the privilege of producing vintage music and training theses ladies phonetically, tonally, blend and feel to find and embody The Clark Sisters…it was awesome and MUCH fun to show them ALL the nuances, parts,placement and all things I grew up LOVING about The Clarks @kierrasheard @sheleamusic @angelabirchett @christina_official #Awesome REAL Clark Sister fans KNOW this intro #TheClarkSistersBiopic #YouBroughtTheSunshine #LifeTime much love to @drhollycarter @therealmaryjblige @queenlatifah ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Donald Lawrence (@donaldlawrence) on

 

Lifetime also announced that Queen Latifah and her longtime producing partner Shakim Compere would be producing a Salt N Pepa miniseries for Lifetime. People.com reported the that the duo Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandy “Pepa” Denton are involved in the project, presumably along with Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper, the group’s longtime deejay. New Edition miniseries producer Jessie Collins is along as well.

 

 

Salt N Pepa are also part of The Mixtape Tour, which brings 80’s acts New Kids on the Block, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson along with Naughty By Nature. That should be interesting since Pepa and Treach of Naughty By Nature were once married and share a grown daughter, Egypt. After the publication of her memoir, Let’s Talk About Pep, in 2017, where she accused him of abuse he aired her out on Instagram, calling her a whore and other things. Maybe they’ve resolved things by now?

Mixtape Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena

Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena

Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, May 7, 2019  — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center

Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum

Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center

Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center

Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center

Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena

Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center

Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center

Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome

Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena

Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center

Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena

Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center

Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden

Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips)

Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center

Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
25 photos

80's hits , clark sisters , Lifetime , Mixtape Tour , Queen Latifah , Salt N Pepa , TV One

One thought on “Ladies First: Salt N Pepa Announce Tour And Miniseries; Clark Sisters Biopic Introduces Cast

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close