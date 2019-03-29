Ladies First: Salt N Pepa Announce Tour And Miniseries; Clark Sisters Biopic Introduces Cast

Queen Latifah is helping other talented women make boss moves. She’s part of the production team behind not one, but two upcoming projects on Lifetime Network, centered around two iconic female groups. The Clark Sisters biopic is heading to screens with Being Mary Jane’s Raven Goodwin as Denise, Christina Bell as Twinkie, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard playing her real-life mother, Karen, Angela Birchett as Jacky and Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda. Aunjanue Ellis is playing family matriarch, Mattie Moss Clark. Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliot are on board as producers as well.
View this post on Instagram
Soooo Christine Swanson @cswanson44 director of The Clark Sister Film challenged me to get the actors to sing live for Clark Sisters biopic verses them lip syncing to The Sisters recorded vocals.. I had the privilege of producing vintage music and training theses ladies phonetically, tonally, blend and feel to find and embody The Clark Sisters…it was awesome and MUCH fun to show them ALL the nuances, parts,placement and all things I grew up LOVING about The Clarks @kierrasheard @sheleamusic @angelabirchett @christina_official #Awesome REAL Clark Sister fans KNOW this intro #TheClarkSistersBiopic #YouBroughtTheSunshine #LifeTime much love to @drhollycarter @therealmaryjblige @queenlatifah ❤️🙏🏽
Lifetime also announced that Queen Latifah and her longtime producing partner Shakim Compere would be producing a Salt N Pepa miniseries for Lifetime. People.com reported the that the duo Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandy “Pepa” Denton are involved in the project, presumably along with Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper, the group’s longtime deejay. New Edition miniseries producer Jessie Collins is along as well.
Salt N Pepa are also part of The Mixtape Tour, which brings 80’s acts New Kids on the Block, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson along with Naughty By Nature. That should be interesting since Pepa and Treach of Naughty By Nature were once married and share a grown daughter, Egypt. After the publication of her memoir, Let’s Talk About Pep, in 2017, where she accused him of abuse he aired her out on Instagram, calling her a whore and other things. Maybe they’ve resolved things by now?
Mixtape Tour Dates:
Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena
Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum
Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center
Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena
Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center
Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center
Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome
Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena
Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center
Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips)
Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center
Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center
PHOTO: PR Photos
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Ladies First: Salt N Pepa Announce Tour And Miniseries; Clark Sisters Biopic Introduces Cast”
I don’t get the obsession with weave. They look ridiculous with that fake mess coming from their head.