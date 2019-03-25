Eva Marcille Reveals She Lives In Multiple Homes To Hide From Abusive Ex Kevin Mccall

Eva Marcille opened up about her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall on Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” claiming she and her family have had to move five times to flee from her allegedly abusive ex, PEOPLE reports.

The “America’s Next Top Model” winner split from McCall back in 2015, a year after giving birth to their daughter, Marley Rae. She has since taken multiple protective orders out against him, citing domestic violence.

“I still feel a sense of threat,” said Marcille, referring to McCall as “Marley’s donor” only. “I have had to move five times, and I still feel a sense of uneasiness. He’s just so petty sometimes. I’ve walked outside of my balcony before and he’s been standing in the dark. And it is the scariest feeling ever.”

Marcille even called on the FBI at one point to help her get the situation with her ex under control. She now claims to live in more than one house to make it difficult for McCall to track her down.

“Every time I move, he finds me,” Marcille said. “Because of that, I live in multiple places. Safety is a priority for me.”

In November 2017, McCall hit up Instagram to announce that he had disowned his daughter. He also deleted all her pictures from his account. Last week, he fired back at Marcille’s claim that her new husband, Michael Sterling, is Marley’s true father.

“Imma just sit this right here. No debate necessary,” Kevin wrote in a post of a photo of a Google search showing “McCall” as Marley’s last name.

He then claimed that he was the victim of “parental alienation,” writing, “I’m sorry for every one who had a s—ty father. Unfortunately I’m nothing like him, I’m just trying to set up ‘supervised visitation’ at a police station.”

“I’ve been around willing and able to help for years now and you don’t speak on that!” McCall also wrote to Marcille. “Time to heal babe 🙏🏿 it’s time to let go and let GOD.”

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, Marcille said that she doesn’t have any contact with McCall.

“There’s no co-parenting, I’m the parent,” Marcille said. “He’s not in my life, and he’s not in Marley’s life. I have full custody. Michael is Marley’s father. [Kevin] ain’t nothing but a memory.”

But Eva’s RHOA co-star, Marlo Hampton, ain’t buying what she’s selling about her baby daddy.

“I think she’s lying,” Hampton said, before confessing, “I believe that your baby father might be a little cuckoo but girl, he ain’t after you like that. You post on your Instagram where you’re going, where you’re making appearances at. Doesn’t mean he’s checking for you like that. That’s done and over with, okay?”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE