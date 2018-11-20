Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

Gregg Leakes Rejects Chemotherapy, Eyeing Alternative Medicine

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

On a recent episode of Real Housewives of AtlantaGregg Leakes, along with wife NeNe, visited the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to review his treatment choices.

Leakes, who’s battling colon cancer, revealed he did not want to undergo chemotherapy as the doctor suggested.

“Obviously we hear all the reports of people doing chemo and being very sick,” NeNe said. “So he feels like if there’s any other options that can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now.”

As reported by People, Gregg was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer earlier this year. NeNe recently explained on the Bravo series that Gregg first experienced symptoms in May.

“It was Cinco de Mayo,” she said on last Sunday’s episode. “Gregg was in excruciating pain. Like, I’ve never seen him say, ‘I’m hurting so bad, the pain is so bad in my stomach.’ And finally he said to me, ‘Take me to the hospital.’ “

After her husband’s diagnosis, he had to undergo emergency surgery to have part of his colon removed.

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that,” NeNe recalled.

“I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that we need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,” said Gregg.

The doctor suggested chemo to help reduce the risk of cancer returning, even though test results showed Gregg was currently cancer-free.

Gregg and NeNe are now considering alternative medicine because they’ve watched chemo “destroy people.”

“I’m deciding to really take my life and use it as a mouthpiece for other people,” Gregg explained. “I just want to use my life in a way to help someone. So I can say, ‘I’m Gregg and I have cancer,’ but I will be a survivor.”

10 Celebrities Who’ve Battled Cancer
10 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cancer , Gregg Leakes , health , NeNe and Gregg

One thought on “Gregg Leakes Rejects Chemotherapy, Eyeing Alternative Medicine

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close