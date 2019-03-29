Hughley TV: Anthony Anderson Is Proud To Host The NAACP Image Awards

Did you know Anthony Anderson was a youth member of the NAACP?

The early involvement was a big inspiration behind the comedian/actor originally becoming a host of the annual NAACP Image Awards. Now, 6 years later, he is still hosting the star-studded event. This year the iconic event is celebrating 50 years.

Anderson stopped the D.L. Hughley Show nightly talk show to talk about this year’s show which airs live on TV One, Saturday, March 30 at 9/8c. He also revealed that he met Oprah at a previous year’s show and it began their friendship.

Watch the video above to hear all about it!

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

