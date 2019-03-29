10-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Bullies Repeatedly Told Him ‘Kill Yourself’

Prayers going out to Crystal Smith and her family after her 10-year-old son Kevin Reese, Jr. committed suicide.

The 10-year-old hung himself in a closet after he dealt with merciless torment from bullies at Robinson Elementary School in Katy.

“They wrote on his tablet to ‘Kill yourself, you don’t belong here,’” Smith told the local news station. “When it got physical back in November, he came home crying because he didn’t fight back and one of the boys punched him several times coming from recess.”

After Smith reported the incident to school officials, she was told that there was not evidence of a “physical fight,” according to KTRK, adding that school officials told her they never found “any bullying going on.”

Then one day in January, Kevin suffered all he could take.

“He just had enough and he felt that he was backed into a corner,” Smith said.

Kevin and his 13-year-old sister got off the school bus and went home. Crystal was out of town for work and his stepdad was on his way home from work. However, before his stepdad could get home and possibly intervene, the 10-year-old was found hanging in his closet.

Kevin’s sister called Crystal, screaming. “She was just screaming on the phone, and I didn’t understand and she screamed, ‘Kevin,’” she said. Eventually, Crystal realized that her son had committed suicide.

“He hung himself in his closet. I told her to hang on with me, if you cut him down and while you’re cutting him down, call 911,” she added.

Now the grieving mother is telling his story with the hope of helping other families of young children who have been bullied into harming themselves, or tragically, taking their own lives.

“Pay attention to your child, don’t assume that things are handled at the school, stay on top of it until you see something come out on the end,” Smith said.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, you can get help by contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Image credit: KTRK

10-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Bullies Repeatedly Told Him ‘Kill Yourself’ was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com