Lil Kim Announces Her First New Album In 14 Years

Lil Kim has announced plans to release her first album in 14 years this summer.

The Queen Bee hit up Twitter to reveal that her latest full-length album, which will be her fifth LP, is titled 9.

The music video for the album’s single “Go Awff” is expected to drop Friday.

Kim’s last album, “The Naked Truth,” dropped in 2005 and featured the single “Lighters Up.” It was preceded by “La Bella Mafia” (2003), “The Notorious K.I.M” (2000), and “Hard Core” (1996).

The Brooklyn rap will release her long-awaited comeback album on May 17.

She released the first single “Go Awff” last month, have a listen to it below, and peep Lil Kim’s Instagram announcement above about her upcoming project.

Missy Elliott offered her support when Kim announced 9. “Congratulations sis,” she wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait.”

According to NME, Kim initially intended to drop her new record last November, after the release of the “Nasty One” track over the summer.

Congratulations sis🔥🔥Can’t wait🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 26, 2019

