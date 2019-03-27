What You Need To Know About Diabetes Right Now

\DIABETES ADVOCATE CHARLES MATTOCKS WHO IS ALSO AN AUTHOR, ACTOR, DIRECTOR AND CHEF WAS DIAGNOSED WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES AND NOW HE WANTS TO EDUCATE AND SAVE NOT ONLY HIS OWN LIFE, BUT OTHERS.

HE CREATED THE FIRST EVER DIABETES REALITY SHOW “REVERSED” AND PLANS TO OPEN A DIABETES AND WELLNESS RETREAT IN JAMAICA.

THERE ARE MORE THAN 425 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES. DIABETES TAKES MORE LIVES THAN AIDS AND CANCER COMBINED.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE DIFFERENT TYPES OF DIABETES?

Type 2 diabetes​ was also called non-insulin-dependent ​diabetes​. ​Type 2 diabetes​ is often a milder form of ​diabetes​ than ​type 1​. … With ​Type 2 diabetes​, the pancreas usually produces some insulin. But either the amount produced is not enough for the body’s needs, or the body’s cells are resistant to it, Type 1 the body produces no insulin.

ARE THERE CERTAIN THINGS THAT PUT A PERSON AT-RISK FOR GETTING DIABETES?

Type 2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas is

unable to produce enough insulin. Exactly why this happens is unknown, although genetics and environmental factors, such as being ​overweight​ and inactive, seem to be contributing factors. Stress and lack of sleep are also contributing factors.

CAN DIABETES BE REVERSED?

Many health professionals stayed away from this word a few years ago, even as many as one or two. Now you hear many doctors an experts using the word because time has shown, you can stop or slow the negative complications from diabetes with proper action, so yes, it can be reversed. This does not mean eliminated or cured, but placed into a sort of remission.

HOW CAN DIABETES BE PREVENTED?

Unlike type 1 ​diabetes​, type 2 ​diabetes can​ sometimes be ​prevented​. … Although kids and teens might be able to ​prevent​ or delay the onset of type 2 ​diabetes​ by managing their weight and increasing physical activity, other risk factors for type 2​ diabetes can​’t be changed.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE SYMPTOMS OF DIABETES?

Urinating often.

Feeling very thirsty.

Feeling very hungry – even though you are eating.

Extreme fatigue.

Blurry vision.

Cuts/bruises that are slow to heal.

Weight loss – even though you are eating more (type 1)

Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (type 2)

IS DIABETES GENETIC?

Type 2 ​diabetes​ has several causes: ​genetics​ and lifestyle are the most important ones. A combination of these factors can cause insulin resistance, when your body doesn’t use insulin as well as it should. Insulin resistance is the most common cause of type 2 ​diabetes​. Type 2 diabetes​ can be hereditary.

WITH SO MANY FOODS CONTAINING SUGAR, HOW CAN IT BE AVOIDED?

Stay away from processed foods and fast foods, do more cooking, avoid them inner aisles in the grocery store. Take some time to study healthy choices, and find fresh markets where your money can go further. Eating healthy is less expensive overall.

DOES HAVING DIABETES MEAN THAT I AM AT HIGHER RISK FOR OTHER MEDICAL PROBLEMS?

80 percent of diabetics will die from heart disease, many with diabetes have high blood pressure and cholesterol issues. It’s the number one leading cause of amputations, the number one leading cause to kidney disease so yes.

WHAT ARE SOME HEALTHY MEALS THAT YOU HAVE PREPARED FOR JUST $7?

Last night, I made some curry chicken with a salad, I used some great caesar dressing that has very little carbs, i also made some peppers stuffed with cream cheese and bacon bits, so it’s all low to no carbs and no sugar, no starch, we know that starch and carbs turns into sugar, so as a diabetic we want to avoid putting things in us that can raise our blood sugar.

DOES DIABETES MEAN I HAVE TO STOP EATING THE FOODS THAT I LIKE BEST?

]No, I have some great cookbooks, one with the ADA, we want people to eat what\ they love, if they don’t and you make drastic changes they will soon go back to what felt good for them. Smaller portions and make it more healthy.

HOW CAN EXERCISE MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

This made one of the biggest changes in my life, I was about 20 pounds overweight, went to the gym all the time, but only lifted weights, no cardio. I changed all of that when i was diagnosed and focused on cardio. So walking is key for me and for the heart. I focused on changing the diet and losing the weight. If someone with diabetes can walk about 30 min each day and focus on a healthy lifestyle, they can make serious changes, not just in their diabetes, but other conditions that surround diabetes.

THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCIATION’S DIABETES ALERT DAY ® IS OBSERVED ANNUALLY ON THE FOURTH TUESDAY IN MARCH, AS “WAKE-UP CALL” TO FOCUS ON THE SERIOUSNESS OF DIABETES AND THE IMPORTANCE OF,m UNDERSTANDING YOUR RISK. DURING THIS TAKE A LOVED ONE TO THE DOCTOR SEASON, WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO FIND OUT IF YOU – OR SOMEONE YOU LOVE – IS AT RISK FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES BY TAKING A QUICK AND SIMPLE DIABETES RISK TEST.

