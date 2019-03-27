Roland Martin: ‘What The Hell Happened’ In Chicago Yesterday

Roland Martin has the same question as a lot of people, “what the hell happened yesterday” in Chicago. All 16 charges dropped against Jussie Smollett with no plea bargain. Martin talks to Kathy Chaney of the Chicago Sun Times who was just as shocked as everyone else.

Chaney is especially interested in knowing why “the case was immediately sealed,” and wonders if the public will ever know what happened. Especially because the prosecutors say they stand by their case and in no way are saying that they believe Smollett is innocent.

Meanwhile, Martin says the white people in Chicago are acting like “Jussie Smollett is the new OJ.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: