Roland Martin: Julian Castro Believes He Should Be The Next President Of The United States

So many people have thrown their hat into the race for the White House it can be hard to keep up sometimes. Roland Martin talks to Julian Castro who believes it’s time for a shift in “energy” at the White House.

Julian Castro, who served as the secretary of HUD under the Obama administration, believes it’s time for new leadership, and new “energy” in the white house. Castro believes he can bring about positive change, like increasing Black home ownership, and increasing funding to HBCUs.

Castro has been vocal on supporting the possibility of paying reparations to the decedents of slaves, not as a political issue but as ‘a matter of right and wrong.” He believes in order for America to truly grow and improve we have to first address “the original sin” of slavery.

