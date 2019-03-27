Fiancé Of Man Who Violently Kicked Elderly Homeless Woman On NYC Subway Says Victim Threatened To Kill Her Family

Via Madamenoire:

He was charged with assault and harassment, according to the New York Daily News. The judge presiding over the case ordered him to be held on $30,000 bond/$15,000 cash at his arraignment early Sunday.

The victim, a 78-year-old homeless woman, suffered a cut above her left eye, and bruising around her face after the vicious attack, according to police.

In the clip, Gomez is seen kicking the woman after a verbal exchange that occurred before witnesses pulled out their cameras. What also remains questionable is why no one interfered to assist the woman who was defenseless as she tried to shield her body from the blows with her arm and hand.

The video raised the question of witness responsibility and why anyone would be prompted to strike an elderly woman.

Gomez’s finance, Alicia Cox, 44, spoke to the Daily News and claimed that the attack was an act of self-defense prompted after the woman allegedly threatened to stab her whole family.

Cox said that she, along with Gomez and her 11-year-old daughter boarded the train when Gomez directed the girl to sit next to the woman.

“As soon as my daughter lays down, the lady goes, ‘Oh, what are you doing?’ So Marc goes to her and says, ‘Excuse me?’” Cox said. “He turns to her and says, ‘Ma’am I’m not bothering you, I’m not trying to do anything to you. We’re just trying to get home, My daughter is trying to sleep.’ And she goes, ‘Oh,I don’t care, I’ll punch her in the head.’”

Cox claims that she then directed her daughter to move while Gomez and the woman continued their verbal exchange, where allegedly the woman said she will stab and kill them.

“When she threatened to stab all of us once again, it’s like he (Gomez) snapped because he sensed us right behind him and he snapped.”

“He’s a real loving guy. He’s a sweetheart,” Cox said about her fiancé. “It’s just that we both agree that he made a bad decision, went about it the wrong way.

However, police concluded that the attack was unprovoked.

